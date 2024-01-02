Anupam Hazra to Return to TMC? West Bengal Leader's Controversial BJP Innings

Forty-one-year-old Anupam Hazra, an assistant professor in the Social Work Department at the Visva-Bharati University (VU), joined the BJP in February 2020.

He first became a Member of Parliament in 2014, from the Bolpur constituency, on a TMC ticket by defeating the CPI(M)'s Ram Chandra Dome by over 2.5 lakh votes.

Hazra joined the BJP after he was expelled from the TMC in 2019, allegedly for 'anti-party activities'.

He secured a BJP ticket for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 but lost to the TMC’s actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty by almost 3 lakh votes.

In 2020, Hazra was appointed as national secretary by the BJP’s central leadership. Earlier last year, the BJP leadership reappointed Hazra as national secretary for a second consecutive term.