Mass Bhagavad Gita Recitation in Kolkata: What Does BJP Hope to Gain in Bengal?

Denying that it is "a political event", vice-president of the organising committee of the programme, Srimant Nirgunanada Brahmachari, told PTI, "We invite all Sanatan Hindus to attend this spiritual awakening session irrespective of their political ideologies."

Overall, around 3,500 sadhus will be in attendance at the event. Apart from Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati of Dwarka and the prime minister, the list of invitees includes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor CV Ananda Bose as well as the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court, MPs, MLAs, directors and vice-chancellors of educational institutions. However, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on 20 December, said Modi will not be present at the event "due to unavoidable reasons".

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, too, told PTI, that the mass recital is "neither a political event nor is the BJP organising it".