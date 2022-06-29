Jailed NCP Leaders Deshmukh, Malik Move SC To Vote in Maharashtra Floor Test

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and the state's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, both in prison, approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 29 June, seeking permission to vote in the floor test to be held in the Assembly on Thursday.

The apex court agreed to hear their petitions at 5 pm on Wednesday along with the Shiv Sena's plea against the conduct of the floor test, LiveLaw reported.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Malik and Deshmukh have been lodged in prison in separate money laundering cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While Deshmukh was arrested in November 2021, the ED arrested Malik in February this year in connection with a probe linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.