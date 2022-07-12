‘Angry Lions With Bared Fangs’: Oppn Slams National Emblem Atop New Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the newly constructed national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Monday, 11 July, a number of Opposition leaders criticised the inauguration and raised a variety of concerns.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi asserted that the head of the government should not have been given the role of unveiling the national emblem atop the Parliament, as the speaker of the Lok Sabha represents the Parliament.
"Constitution separates powers of parliament, govt & judiciary. As head of govt, @PMOIndia shouldn’t have unveiled the national emblem atop new parliament building. Speaker of Lok Sabha represents LS which isn’t subordinate to govt. @PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms," Owaisi wrote on Twitter.
A number of Congress leaders also took an exception to the ceremony, with some criticising the expression of the lions etched in the emblem.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, "State Emblem of India for 75 years remains one but suddenly some Sanghi’s have one .. can you find the difference from Real one & Fake One ?"
Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra and Jawahar Sircar also raised their concerns.
Some others opined that Hindu rites should not have been performed to inaugurate the national emblem, as India is a secular country.
The Inauguration Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion.
The emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. The emblem was unveiled followed by a puja attended by the prime minister.
The building is expected to cost the government around Rs 1,250 crore, up 29 percent from the initial budgeted expenditure of Rs 977 crore, as per reports.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.