Andhra Capital Row: Ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu Detained Amid Protests

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders were taken into custody by police in Vijayawada on Wednesday, 8 January when they tried to take out a “bus rally” in solidarity with the farmers' agitation demanding that Amaravati be continued as Andhra Pradesh's capital.

Naidu's son Lokesh, TDP senior leaders K Atchannaidu and other leaders were among those detained on Wednesday night, police said. They were shifted to a police bus to be driven away.