Amritpal Singh: Internet Ban Relaxed, CM Bhagwant Mann Addresses Public
The internet suspension comes while the Punjab police is on a hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.
The Punjab government has said that the internet facilities will resume in the state after 12 noon on on Tuesday, 21 March, except in few districts.
The mobile internet and SMS services are to remain suspended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur and Amritsar's Ajnala sub-division and a few areas in Mohali till Thursday noon.
This comes while the Punjab police is on a hunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Till now, the police has apprehended over 112 people as a part of the ongoing crackdown.
The notification from Department of Home Affairs, Punjab says that the internet has been suspended "in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order."
"The Broadband Services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted," the notification added.
Amid the crackdown and internet ban, several Twitter accounts have also been withheld in India. The withheld accounts include the Twitter accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, poet Rupi Kaur, voluntary organisation United Sikhs, MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and at least three prominent Punjab-based journalists.
Apart from this, there have also been restrictions on other social media platforms.
CM Bhagwant Mann Addresses Public
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed the public over Facebook live and said that, "We had to take action against people who were trying to divide Punjab. All these people have been arrested".
"The focus of the Aam Aadmi Party government remains on providing good education to Punjab's children and good healthcare facilities to the elderly," he added.
