New CAPF Bill Reverses Supreme Court Order; Reserves 50% I-G rank posts for IPS

In May 2025, the Supreme Court recognised what thousands of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers had argued for years: that their careers were being stalled by a system that ensures IPS deputation to top positions in their respective forces.

The Court passed a landmark judgment, which among many other things, directed the government to reduce IPS deputation.

In March 2026, however, the Union government has proposed a law that appears to reverse that shift. A copy of this Bill, circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday, 20 March, was seen by The Quint.