‘BJP Not Going Back an Inch on CAA’: Amit Shah in Jodhpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 3 January, said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) despite the Opposition's “misinformation campaign”.

Launching an "awareness programme", he said the Congress was misleading Muslims over the Act and challenged party leader Rahul Gandhi to a discussion “if he has read the law.” The BJP will take out 500 rallies across the country, beginning Saturday, to reach out to three crore people, he said.

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said the party had to launch this programme because of the misinformation spread by the opposition parties on the amended law.

“Let all these parties come together. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not going back an inch on the CAA,” he said at the meeting held in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Assembly constituency.