Skipped Events With Trump to Control Delhi Unrest: Amit Shah in LS

Shah also claimed that violence spreading on such a large scale in such a short time was not possible without a conspiracy.

“We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in northeast Delhi,” he said.

The home minister also spoke about the possible role of social media in the violence, claiming that around 60 social media accounts were created on 22 February and were closed down on 26 February.

“Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate,” he said, adding that he could assure the House that the Delhi Police would hold a thorough investigation into this incident.