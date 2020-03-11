Skipped Events With Trump to Control Delhi Unrest: Amit Shah in LS
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, 11 March, addressed the Parliament on Delhi violence and said there have been attempts to politicise the riots.
“I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families,” he said.
‘Attempts to Politicise Riots’
Shah added that he had skipped all ceremonial occasions with US President Trump and coordinated with Delhi Police to control the violence in northeast Delhi in real time.
“I was the one who asked NSA Doval to go and boost the morale of Delhi Police for their work during riot-control,” he said.
“Questions have been asked about what Delhi Police were doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas,” Shah said, adding that Delhi Police succeeded in controlling violence within 36 hours.
Delhi Police managed to restrict the impact of the violence to four percent of the area and 13 percent of the population, he added.
‘Social Media Used to Incite Hate’
The Union home minister also said that from 27 February till present day, around 700 FIRs have been registered.
Shah also claimed that violence spreading on such a large scale in such a short time was not possible without a conspiracy.
“We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in northeast Delhi,” he said.
The home minister also spoke about the possible role of social media in the violence, claiming that around 60 social media accounts were created on 22 February and were closed down on 26 February.
“Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate,” he said, adding that he could assure the House that the Delhi Police would hold a thorough investigation into this incident.
