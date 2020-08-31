Amid COVID, Lok Sabha’s Monsoon Session to Begin From 14 September
This will see Parliament assembling for the first time after the lockdown was imposed across India over COVID-19.
The Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha will begin on 14 September, with President Ram Nath Kovind issuing a notification on Monday, 31 August, summoning the House to meet in New Delhi at 9 am.
The President has also summoned Rajya Sabha to meet on 14 September. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on 1 October, ANI reports, citing Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
The upcoming Monsoon Session will see Parliament assembling for the first time after the lockdown was imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IANS had reported earlier that there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses, that would conduct their proceedings without any off day.
Earlier in August, it was reported that preparations were underway in the two Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session. This included the usage of the chambers and galleries of both the Houses, installation of display screens as well as a UV irradiation system to kill viruses.
“Work is in progress at a fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time, like four large display screens in the chamber of the House, another six small screens in four galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultra-violet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from chamber of the House," the Upper House secretariat had said on 16 August.
