Amid COVID, Lok Sabha’s Monsoon Session to Begin From 14 September

The President has also summoned Rajya Sabha to meet on 14 September. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on 1 October, ANI reports, citing Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The upcoming Monsoon Session will see Parliament assembling for the first time after the lockdown was imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS had reported earlier that there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses, that would conduct their proceedings without any off day.