Almost 79 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded in Goa Panchayat Polls

Navelim village panchayat in Bicholim taluka recorded highest 93.33 percent voting while Sarzora village panchayat in South Goa recorded lowest 60 percent voting.

The election in one of the wards in the Calangute panchayat in North Goa was postponed to Thursday after a candidate complained about a mismatch between his name and the symbol allotted to him, the poll official said.

Election will be held there from 8 am till 5 pm on Thursday.

No untoward incident was reported during polling, the official said.