FIR Against Student Leader Sharjeel Usmani Over Derogatory Tweets

Former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani was booked by the Delhi Police on Thursday, 20 May, for allegedly posting “objectionable tweets.”

Naveen Kumar, head of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party’s media team, lodged a complaint that Usmani’s tweets against Lord Ram and late journalist Rohit Sardana were “defamatory”, “mischievous” and were intended to hurt religious sentiments.

A case against Usmani has been filed under IPC 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act.



“The tweet is likely to cause fear and generate a feeling of insecurity and hatred among members of religious communities,” read the complaint.