Akhilesh Yadav Elected Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly by SP MLAs

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously elected as the Leader of Opposition by the party’s 111 legislators, said a party spokesperson, reported news agency PTI.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be meeting the leaders of allied parties in order to discuss issues that will be taken up by the Opposition, said the spokesperson.

Yadav intends to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the floor of the house, with an eye on the 2027 elections, sources told NDTV.

They added that Yadav’s strategists believe that it is not a choice but a necessity to keep the party’s vote share intact and to steer clear of the perception that the party’s biggest ‘vote-getter’ is running away after a defeat.