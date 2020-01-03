1000 Children Died in Gorakhpur in 12 Months: Akhilesh on Kota Row

Amid a political storm over infant deaths in Rajasthan's Kota, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, 3 January alleged that over a thousand children have died in the last 12 months in Gorakhpur and asked the UP government as to who was responsible for it.

Training his guns on the UP Chief Minister, Yadav said, “Yogi Adityanath is worried about Kota deaths. When will he be worried about the Gorakhpur deaths”.

Yadav told a press conference here that the ailing children in Gorakhpur were suffering from encephalitis but were administered different medicines so that the truth did not come out that they were dying of encephalitis.