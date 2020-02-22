Won’t Allow Activity That Harms Minority: AIADMK on CAA Protests

“All, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters should understand that anti-social elements and some political parties which will carry out any heinous activity to come to power are trying to scuttle law and order.”

Training their guns against their arch-rival, they said “it is condemnable that unable to stomach AIADMK government's growing public support, DMK is trying to instigate and spread a false propaganda to create confusion among Muslims.”

The DMK is steadfastly opposed to CAA, NPR and NRC and has been staging protests, especially against the amended citizenship act. The party has been targeting the AIADMK, saying but for its support the citizenship amendment bill would not have been passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami maintained that the AIADMK was a "true secular" movement which did not discriminate in the name of religion and treated all as brothers, on the lines of MGR, the party founder, and Jayalalithaa.

Ever since the days of Ramachandran, the party has stood by the Muslims as their “protector and friend”, the two leaders said and listed out the various welfare measures being implemented for the community.

On NRC in Assam, they said it was carried out in accordance with the Supreme Court directions “but is not meant for the entire country.”

“The Centre has already clarified it is not against minorities, especially Muslims,” they said, adding, the Centre has not expanded it to other states beyond Assam.

Calling for brotherhood, the two leaders said “false propaganda and mischief” against the government should be ignored and that all should strive for communal harmony.

“The minorities should be alert and be careful to those trying to conspire mischievous campaigns for their own selfish interests and maintain calm,” they appealed.

Palaniswami had in the state assembly on Tuesday accused the DMK of deceiving the people over the CAA and dared it to explain "which minority" community has been affected by the law in the state.