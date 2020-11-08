AG Refuses to Initiate Contempt Proceedings Against AP CM Reddy

On Saturday, 7 November, AG Venugopala reiterated his stand and said that the issue of contempt was between CJI SA Bobde and CM Reddy and his principal advisor.

“My refusal to grant consent does not preclude you from bringing these facts to the notice of Supreme Court judges with a prayer for initiation of contempt proceedings. You may exercise this right by either way of information placed on the administrative side or by bringing it to the attention of the court during the hearing of WP (C) 699/2016 where you are already the petitioner in person,” AG said in a fresh letter to Upadhyay, reported Bar and Bench.

On 5 November, Upadhyay had urged AG Venugopal to relook on the decision and said, "I humbly request you to peruse these points (particularly the fact that the question of contempt is not pending anywhere else) and kindly reconsider the granting of consent to my request,” New Indian Express reported.