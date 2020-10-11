Andhra CM Writes to CJI With Allegations Against Top SC Judge

The eight-page letter by Reddy, which was released in a press conference by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the CM, notes that his government formed a cabinet sub-committee on 26 June 2019 to examine allegations of corruption, land-grabbing, and exploitation of natural resources against the previous TDP government in the state.

This sub-committee made certain prima facie findings about such misdeeds by Naidu and others, “including illegal transactions of purchase of considerable extent of land” by them or their associates.

Their report was placed before the AP Legislative Assembly, which recommended a further enquiry. The report was also forwarded to the Centre asking for a CBI investigation.

In the course of the sub-committee’s enquiry and a preliminary investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Reddy claims that the daughters and associates of a senior judge of the apex court, including a former additional advocate general of the state, were found to be beneficiaries of land transactions connected to Amravati, the proposed new capital of Andhra Pradesh.