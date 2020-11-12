After Bihar Success, Owaisi’s AIMIM to Contest in UP & Bengal

He has not explicitly clarified whether his party will contest alone or in alliance with other parties. He told PTI, “AIMIM will fight in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Time only will tell with whom we will ally.”

His party doesn’t intend to contest in Kerala and Assam but will definitely contest the elections in West Bengal and UP.

“I will not go there and disturb AIUDF in Assam and IUML in Kerala. But yes in West Bengal, UP we will definitely go. Space or no space you have to create your space. I will be speaking to my Bengal unit and I will be taking their opinion and if they are confident in fighting elections then we will definitely take a decision on that,” he told The Indian Express.

According to statistics provided by the Election Commission of India, AIMIM got 1.24 percent of over 4 crore votes polled – a growth from its performance in the Assembly election in 2015 when it secured less than 0.5 percent votes in Bihar, reported PTI.