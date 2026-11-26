Debnath (name changed), a student at Kolkata's Presidency University, was sifting through books at a makeshift bookstall near the campus late 18 November evening when he felt a commotion rise.

Scores of members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)—the purported student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—appeared carrying flags and began attacking the bookstall.

The said bookstall was put up by the Student Federation of India (SFI) at College Street. “ABVP members were lobbing 'chocolate bombs', bricks and eggs at the bookstalls. Eventually, someone hurled a lit-up crude bomb, probably a Diwali leftover,” Debnath recalled to The Quint.