Jharkhand: CVoter Exit Poll Says 35 Seats For JMM-Cong, BJP at 32

After five phases of polling and nearly seven weeks of campaigning, the Jharkhand elections have finally come to an end.

According to the ABP-CVoter Exit Poll, the state is headed for a hung Assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party but the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance emerging as the single largest pre-poll formation.

If the final result does go this way, it would be a huge blow to the BJP as it would mean another setback after the loss of power in Maharashtra and a below par performance in the Assembly elections in Haryana.

Such a result would be significant in another way.

As the campaign progressed, several key events were happening in the background: The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute on 9 November, the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December and the subsequent protests.

So if the BJP ends up falling short of a majority despite the Ayodhya verdict and the CAA, it would mean that the party couldn’t get much electoral benefit from these events.