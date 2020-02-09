Exit Poll: AAP Scores Best Among Youth, Muslims & Less-Educated
With every exit poll predicting a massive victory for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal appears set to return as chief minister once again.
The CVoter exit poll provides interesting demographic data on the performance of AAP, BJP and Congress.
While the survey shows AAP leading among every age group, every income bracket, every community, and men as well as women, there are some interesting variations.
AAP Doing Best Among Youth
According to the CVoter Exit Poll, AAP has a 20.2 percentage point lead over BJP among voters 18-22 years of age and a lead of 19 percentage points among voters aged between 23 to 35.
The lead shrinks to single digit points among voters aged over 46.
Labourers And Housewives Lead AAP Surge
In terms of professions, AAP’s lead is highest among “general labour” and housewives. This could be due to AAP’s policies of making electricity and water supply cheaper as well as free bus travel for women.
‘Education’ Pitch Effect? AAP Hit Among Less Educated
The survey shows that support for AAP was highest among voters with less education levels. This could possibly be because of the AAP government’s emphasis on overhauling the school education system.
Massive Lead Among Muslims
Not surprisingly, in terms of caste and community, AAP’s lead is highest among Muslims and lowest among Upper Caste Hindus, according to the CVoter survey.
This also indicates that Congress may not have succeeded in retaining the Muslim community’s support it got in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls.
AAP Leads Among Migrants As Well As Delhi-Born Voters
According to the CVoter Exit Poll, AAP is performing the best among migrants from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar while BJP manages to compete best among migrants from Uttarakhand.
AAP Leads Among Richest as Well as Poorest Voters
AAP has a massive lead over BJP among Delhi’s poorest voters, which is only to be expected given its pro-poor and populist policies. But it has an even bigger lead over BJP among the National Capital’s richest voters. BJP could lessen the gap only among middle income voters.
Of course these are just exit poll numbers. The final results on 11 February will make it clear if AAP manages such a comprehensive sweep or not.
