Delhi Exit Polls: Not Just the Poor, AAP Leads Even Among Richest

Every exit poll for the Delhi Assembly Elections has predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister and a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party.

There are differences on the extent of the victory though, with the India Today-Axis My India poll putting AAP in the 59-68 range and BJP between 2-11 seats while the Times Now-Ipsos poll has predicted 47 seats for AAP and 23 for BJP.

Most polls, however, seem to be pointing to AAP winning at least a two-thirds majority in the 70 member Delhi Assembly.

Such a massive victory would mean that AAP’s support cuts across caste and community lines. The CVoter survey gives an interesting bit of data in this contest.

AAP has a massive lead over BJP among Delhi’s poorest voters, which is only to be expected given its pro-poor and populist policies. But it has an even bigger lead over BJP among the National Capital’s richest voters.