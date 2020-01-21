Delhi Elections 2020: Nominations Closed, AAP Lead Still Intact

The last date for filing nominations for the Delhi Assembly election saw a fair share of drama, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being made to wait for a long time to file his papers with the returning officer.

The three main players – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have all declared their candidates.

While AAP is contesting all 70 seats, BJP has left two seats for JD(U) and one seat for LJP while Congress has left four seats for the RJD. Both national parties have accommodated its allies from Bihar, ostensibly in an effort to win the support of Bihari migrant voters.

Surprisingly both BJP and Congress have fielded relatively lightweight candidates against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

BJP has fielded the Delhi state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Sunil Yadav while Congress has put up former Delhi NSUI President Romesh Sabharwal.

The battle for Delhi has reached a crucial juncture. Let’s take stock of who stands where and the seats which are emerging as the ones to watch out for.