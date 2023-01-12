'Pay Within 10 Days': AAP Gets Rs 163 Crore Recovery Notice Over 'Political Ads'

The recovery notice issued by the DIP asks AAP to reimburse Rs 99.31 crore spent on advertisements till 31 March 2017. The remaining Rs 64.31 crore is the penalty on this amount.

If AAP fails to pay up, the party's office in Delhi and other properties could be sealed.

In 2016, the Delhi High Court had directed the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA) to look into the matter of complaints regarding AAP's political advertisements.

Copies of the advertisements in newspapers, television channels, and radio were part of the complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken with the CCRGA.