Nagaland Election 2023: Here’s the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies

Interactive: Here's your one-stop live leads/results map for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023.

The Quint Lab
Published
Politics
2 min read
Nagaland Election 2023: Here's the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies
Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Live Results: Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Nagaland Assembly election results come in, here is a live interactive map that shows you how the northeastern state's new political map is shaping up.

Click on the map below to see how the NDPP, NPF, BJP, Congress and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.

(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)

Our team at The Quint is updating this map in real-time, so save this link and keep coming back to view the latest on the Nagaland election results.

Alliances and Seat-Sharing in Nagaland Elections 2023

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) fielded its candidates in 40 out of 60 seats while its ally BJP contested in 20.

The Congress fought in 23 constituencies, regional party Naga People’s Front in 22 and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.

Twelve candidates each have been fielded by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and National People’s Party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has 9 candidates, Janata Dal (United) 7 candidates, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 3, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rising People’s Party have one candidate each.

There are 19 independent candidates in the fray as well.

The 2023 Nagaland Assembly Election: Overview

Voting for 59 constituencies in the 2023 Nagaland election took place in a single phase on 27 February.

BJP candidate from Akuluto constituency Kazheto Kinimi was elected unopposed after Congress' N Khekashe Sumi, the lone opponent, withdrew his candidature.

In all, there were 183 candidates in the fray, of which only four are female.

According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 12,97,399 registered voters in Nagaland, of which 6,47,523 are male voters and 6,49,876 are female voters.

Here is the age profile of the electorate:

18-19 years: 31,268 voters
20-29 years: 2,77,705 voters
30-39 years: 3,46,084 voters
40-59 years: 4,35,208 voters
Above 60 years: 1,71,095 voters

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, NPF had won 26 seats, BJP won 12 seats, and NDPP won 18 seats.

What Did the Exit Polls Say?

Most exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in Nagaland.

