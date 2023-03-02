Meghalaya Election 2023: Here’s the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies
Interactive: Here's your one-stop live leads/results map for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023.
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Live Results: With the counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election underway, here is a live interactive map that shows you how the northeastern state's new political map is shaping up.
Click on the map below to see how the NPP, BJP, TMC, NCP, UDP, Congress and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Our team at The Quint is updating this map in real-time, so save this link and keep coming back to view the latest on the Meghalaya election results.
Alliances and Seat-Sharing in Meghalaya Elections 2023
Meghalaya elections 2023 is a multi-cornered contest.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is contesting in 56 out of 59 seats.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to jump alone in the fray fielding its candidates in all 59 seats.
Congress too is fighting in all 59 seats.
United Democratic Party (UDP), another major party in the state, is battling in 46 seats.
Trinamool Congress (AITC) is also a considerable player in the contest with 56 candidates.
There are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.
The 2023 Meghalaya Assembly Election: Overview
Of the total of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 24 are in Garo Hills region while 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region.
Voting for the 59 constituencies in the 2023 Meghalaya election took place in a single phase on 27 February.
Following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh on 20 February, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency has been postponed.
In all, there were 369 candidates in the fray, including 36 women.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 21,40,453 registered voters in Meghalaya, of which 10,59,109 are male voters and 10,81,342 are female voters. There are also 02 registered transgender voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 89,564 voters
20-29 years: 6,86,082 voters
30-39 years: 5,49,730 voters
40-59 years: 6,03,558 voters
Above 60 years: 2,11,519 voters
In the last Assembly elections of 2018, 20 seats were won by NPP who formed an alliance with BJP, UDP, HSPDP and a few other regional parties to deny Congress its third consecutive term in Meghalaya.
Congress, led by two-time Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats. Sangma left Congress for AITC in 2021.
What Did the Exit Polls Say?
Most exit polls had predicted that while the NPP will get the highest number of seats in the Meghalaya Assembly election, it won't be able to garner a clear majority.
