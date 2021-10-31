PM Modi To Conduct Review Meet This Week on Districts With Low Vaccine Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with officials of districts where the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is low, his office said on Sunday, 31 October.

The meeting will be held on 3 November at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine.

"The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion," the notification said.

Chief ministers of the states will also be present during the meeting, it added.