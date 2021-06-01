New PF Rules to Flight Fares: 4 Key Changes Effective From 1 June

ITR portal, PF account link to Aadhaar card, Google photos and Costlier flights: Some changes effective from 1 June.

There are a few important changes coming into effect from 1 June 2021. These include changes like non-availability of Income Tax postal facility to changes in PF rules.

In this article, we have curated a list of some important changes that will come into effect from this month.

New Income Tax Portal

Income Tax Department is all set to launch its new e-filing portal incometax.gov.in, on 7 June 2021. So, in preparation of the launch and for migration activities, the existing portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, would not be available to taxpayers as well as external stakeholders for a brief period of six days, from 1 to 6 June 2021.

Google Photos

Starting 1 June 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count towards the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member.

EPFO Rule Change

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for all its members to link their EPF accounts to Aadhaar card, reported Mint.

Increase in Flight Fares

Flying within India will become costlier starting Tuesday, 1 June, following the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has increased the lower limit for flight fares.

For example, fares of flights under 40 minutes of duration will be increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600. This amounts to a hike of 13 percent. Similarly, fares have increased for other flights as well.

