Flight Tickets Costlier From 1 June: What Are the New Fares?

Flying within India is all set to become costlier starting Tuesday, 1 June, following the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday, 28 May, announced that airlines will be allowed to deploy only 50 percent of the number of flights, as compared to the 80 percent that was allowed before the second wave.

What does this mean for those taking domestic flights? How much costlier will the fares get? Here’s all you need to know.