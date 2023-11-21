'Can't Lose Another Son': Kin of Worker Stuck in Uttarkashi Tunnel Since 12 Nov

Twenty-two years-old Manjeet Chauhan, Kamala's son is one of the 41 workers who are still trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since over a week. On 20 November, Monday, efforts are underway to rescue them on the nineth day, but families such as that of Manjeet have been left anxious and worried for the safety of their children.

"My daughter spoke to him the last time before he was trapped. The government keeps telling us that the machine will come and they will take him out, so that is what we're being told repeatedly. No success yet," Kamala told The Quint.