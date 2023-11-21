'Can't Lose Another Son': Kin of Worker Stuck in Uttarkashi Tunnel Since 12 Nov

Twenty-two years-old Manjeet Chauhan, Kamala's son is one of the 41 workers who are still trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since over a week. On 20 November, Monday, efforts are underway to rescue them on the nineth day, but families such as that of Manjeet have been left anxious and worried for the safety of their children.
"My daughter spoke to him the last time before he was trapped. The government keeps telling us that the machine will come and they will take him out, so that is what we're being told repeatedly. No success yet," Kamala told The Quint.
In a small veranda in front of their house in Bhairampur village in Uttar Pradesh, Manjeet's mother is seen choking up and holding tears as she talked about her only son who had left the village two months prior for work. Kamala also has two daughters apart from Manjeet.
Kamala told The Quint, "I have already lost my eldest son who was a labourer in Mumbai. Manjeet is the only son I have and he's not married nor does he have any children. He's my only son left. I can't lose him too."
'First Breakthrough Reached'
At the moment, work is currently underway on five fronts in the operations to rescue the 41 workers who have been trapped since last week in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi.
The rescuers on Monday were able to push through a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubbles of the collapsed tunnel to supply larger quantities of food and other essentials.
Calling it the "first breakthrough," Anshu Manish Khalkho, Director (Admin and Finance) NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) said, "We've been able to establish a lifeline pipe of 6 inch, 25 meters of it is on the other end and people can listen to us and feel us."
Manjeet is one of the workers at NHIDCL.
Meanwhile, Manjeet's family are praying that their son returns home soon.
The mother recalled, "We spoke to him before Diwali and Bhai dooj and has asked him to come, but he said because he wasn't paid yet and was upset that he won't be able to come. He had promised them to try for a visit during Bhai dooj."
Manjeet's grandfather also stated that apart from the media, only the Tehsildar had visited them, he took some details and photos.
What now: The Director (Admin & Finance) Khalkho also said, "Our next task is that we will take out the drill from this pipe and then we'll establish contact again to see there is no obstacle in between. Then we'll provide them with food and all the other medical requirements they need."
He stated that their teams are "working relentlessly and have not left any stone unturned." Other plans to rescue them are also underway.
On the other hand, Colonel Deepak Patil, stated that now that the pipeline has been achieved, they will be able to send food, mobile phones, etc.
"The food and water are also being prepared accordingly, apple pieces, porridge others. Doctors will be consulted as to what kinds of food can be sent. Our priority is to send them food and get them to stock it first," he said.
Meanwhile, International Tunneling Expert, Arnold Dix has said, "We are going to get those men out. Great work is being done here. Our whole team is here and we are going to find a solution and get them out. It is important that not only are the men rescued but also the men who are rescuing are safe."
He continued, "The whole world is helping. The team here is fantastic. The plans are looking fantastic. The work is very systematic. The food and the medication are being provided properly," as per ANI.
What the PM said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone to take stock of the rescue operations being carried out at the Silkyara tunnel to evacuate 41 workers trapped for over a week.
Necessary rescue equipment and resources, he said, are being provided by the Centre and through mutual coordination between central and state agencies and expressed hope that the trapped workers will be safely evacuated.
The prime minister said it is necessary to maintain the morale of the trapped workers, according to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.
This is the third time that PM Modi has spoken to Dhami about the rescue operations being carried out at the tunnel, as per PTI.
In his post on X, Uttarakhand CM office also wrote that "the responsibility of taking care of the families of the workers has been given to the officials. He directed the officials to make arrangements for mobile recharge, food, accommodation and transportation etc. for the families coming here."
Meanwhile Families like that of Manjeet, desperately wait for their kin to be safe as time proves to be more critical as it passes. "I just want him to be safe and all these boys who are stuck there come out soon," noted Kamala.
