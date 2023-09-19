'Huge Betrayal, Incomplete Bill': Opposition Reacts to Women's Reservation Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill, or the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', which proposes to reserve 33 percent of the seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies for women, was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, 19 September.
Congress has called out the bill, saying that it is a "huge betrayal of the hopes of crores of Indian women."
Here's what Opposition leaders are saying:
'Vague Promise,' Says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is just making a 'vague promise.'
He asked, "The reservation for women will come into effect only following the first decadal Census conducted AFTER the Women’s Reservation Bill has become an Act. When will this Census take place? The Bill also says the reservation come into effect only after the publication of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise thereafter. Will the Census and delimitation be done before the 2024 elections?"
'Political Gimmick By BJP': Prakash Ambedkar
Former MP Prakash Ambedkar also took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that he had concerns about the Bill. He said:
"This “incomplete” Bill is an eye-wash. It is a political gimmick by the BJP aimed only to sell itself to the women only to exclude them in real sense."
