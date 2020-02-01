Union Budget 2020: 100 New Airports By 2024, Says FM Sitharaman
The Union Budget 2020 will provide Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure in 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament on 1 February. She said 100 new airports will be developed by 2024.
A large focus of the 2020 Union Budget will be developing transport infrastructure. Apart from the allocation of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transport infrastructure, here are some of the other transport infrastructure changes the finance minister proposed while presenting the 2020 Union Budget in Parliament:
- The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023
- Setting up large solar panel capacity alongside the railway tracks on land owned by railways, a proposal is under consideration.
- More Tejas-type trains to connect iconic destinations.
- 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support Udaan scheme.
- The government will attempt 11,000 track electrification
