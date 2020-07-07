NIA Makes Seventh Arrest in Pulwama Terror Attack Case
NIA said that it’s arrested J&K resident who allegedly harboured & extended logistic support to the JeM terrorists.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the seventh arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case, which saw 40 CRPF personnels killed in February 2019.
On Tuesday, 7 June, the NIA said that it has arrested Jammu and Kashmir resident Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a terror associate who allegedly harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.
“The main perpetrators, in this case, stayed in his house and he further introduced them to other OGWs who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack,” the NIA added.
According to the agency, Bilal also provided the JeM terrorists with “high-end mobile phones” which were allegedly used by them to communicate with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership.
“Further the mobile phone provided by him was also used for recording the video clip of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which became viral after the attack,” read the press release by NIA.
Last week, NIA had arrested a Budgam resident saying he was the member of JeM’s “transportation module” that allegedly ferried Pakistani bomb-maker Mohammed Umer from the Jammu border to Pulwama in 2019, The Indian Express reported.
Earlier, in March, the agency had arrest five other people in this case.
