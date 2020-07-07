NIA Makes Seventh Arrest in Pulwama Terror Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the seventh arrest in the Pulwama terror attack case, which saw 40 CRPF personnels killed in February 2019.

On Tuesday, 7 June, the NIA said that it has arrested Jammu and Kashmir resident Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a terror associate who allegedly harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists.

“The main perpetrators, in this case, stayed in his house and he further introduced them to other OGWs who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack,” the NIA added.