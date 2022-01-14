NEP Faces Backlash in Karnataka Over Dearth of Teachers, Lack of Infrastructure

Unveiled in June 2020, the NEP replaced the National Policy on Education of 1986. The new policy aims to introduce a slew of reforms to the school and college education system.

The reforms include students being given the choice to either pursue three or four-year undergraduate degrees, and higher education institutions being allowed to offer Master's courses of different designs.

The policy says that all efforts will be made to ensure that any gaps that exist between the language spoken by the child and the medium of teaching are bridged.

According to NEP, students pursuing a degree need to choose two subjects as a discipline core. At the beginning of the third year, students can opt for one subject as a major and another as a minor, or both as major subjects.

In addition to this, they need to choose Kannada and one more language as language subjects.