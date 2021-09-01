Delhi University Approves Implementation of NEP From Next Academic Year

Delhi University is set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and a four-year undergraduate programme from the 2022-23 academic year.

The decision was taken after the Executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body at the university, gave its final approval on the matter on Tuesday, 31 August, PTI reported.

While Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that NEP will be implemented from 2022-23 academic year, three EC members have reportedly dissented against the move.

At the meeting, the multiple entry/exit scheme (MEES) and Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) were also approved. Through the MEES scheme, students will be able to enter and exit any course at various stages.