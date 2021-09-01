Delhi University Approves Implementation of NEP From Next Academic Year
The decision was taken on Tuesday even as three executive council members of the university opposed it.
Delhi University is set to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and a four-year undergraduate programme from the 2022-23 academic year.
The decision was taken after the Executive council (EC), the highest decision-making body at the university, gave its final approval on the matter on Tuesday, 31 August, PTI reported.
While Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that NEP will be implemented from 2022-23 academic year, three EC members have reportedly dissented against the move.
At the meeting, the multiple entry/exit scheme (MEES) and Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) were also approved. Through the MEES scheme, students will be able to enter and exit any course at various stages.
Three EC Members Oppose Move
According to The Indian Express, EC members Seema Das, an elected teacher representative, RP Singh and Ashok Aggarwal, opposed the NEP implementation.
"I found it extremely unfortunate that a major restructuring was passed without responding to important issues raised by members. How can restructuring of UG courses be delinked with PG restructuring? Merits of FYUP are not clear," said Ashok Aggarwal.
He also questioned why students should pay for an additional year if the in-depth study of a discipline in the four-year UG course remains the same as it exists today in a three-year undergraduate honours course.
'NEP Implementation Could Lead to Privatisation of Education'
The dissenting members also issued a note stating that the implementation of NEP at the university will lead to privatisation and commercialisation of education. Their dissent note also stated that it could dilute the learning and quality of education and lead to "destruction of the largest public-funded university in India".
Opposing the move, the Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) also held an online protest on Tuesday, PTI reported.
On 24 August the Academic Council had passed the agenda of NEP implementation with 16 of the 26 elected members dissenting against the decision, alleging there was no prior discussion on the matter.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI)
