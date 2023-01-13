ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV President and Two Senior Executives Quit in Another Wave of Resignations

The resignations come soon after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board in December

NDTV President and Two Senior Executives Quit in Another Wave of Resignations
On Friday, 13 January, news channel NDTV said that its President Suparna Singh and other senior executives have resigned from the company.

Other executives include Arijit Chatterjee, the chief strategy officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, chief technology and product officer.

In a regulatory filing, accessed by The Quint, the company said, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."

The resignations come soon after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board in December, following Billionaire Gautam Adani's takeover of the company.

Adani's takeover of news channel NDTV was completed on 23 December, a statement by the Roys had indicated.

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media network," the statement read.

