Mumbai’s Malls, Pubs to Open 24x7 From 26 Jan: Aaditya Thackeray

After nearly three decades, Mumbai will regain its freedom to remain awake and busy with commercial establishments allowed to function 24x7 from midnight of 26-27 January, officials said.

The long-pending proposal to keep all restaurants, malls, multiplexes, shopping plazas, etc. open 24 hours was given the green signal late on Thursday, 16 January, at a meeting chaired by Environment & Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Accordingly, all (above) establishments falling within gated communities', non-residential zones with security, CCTVs, parking areas, etc, can remain open round-the-clock from 27 January.