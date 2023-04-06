After Ram Navami Clashes, MHA Deploys Forces in Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti

The Union Home Ministry deployed Central Armed Police Forces in several areas of West Bengal ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday, 6 April, following the spate of communal clashes that took place in the state on Ram Navami last week.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday also sent an advisory to the states on asking them to be on alert to prevent incidents of communal violence.

What the Home Ministry said: In a tweet on Wednesday, a the home ministry spokesperson said: "Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Bengal to assist state police in maintaining law and order during observance of Hanuman Jayanti".