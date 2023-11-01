MCD Passes Proposal To Appoint 5,000 Sanitation Workers on Regular Basis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 31 October, said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in the national capital on a regular basis.
"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party passed the proposal to appoint 5,000 sanitation workers in the Delhi Municipal Corporation. We fulfilled what we promised," AAP leader Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"Since our government's formation in January, around 6,494 sanitation workers have gotten permanent jobs," Kejriwal added.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi revealed that 58 proposals were presented in MCD's House meeting, and 54 of them were passed unanimously. She also alleged that the Opposition disrupted the meeting and created a ruckus.
"Despite this, public-friendly proposals have been passed. The proposal is to regularise 5,000 sanitation workers and deploy DBC employees to the post of MTS. Students studying in the MCD schools will be given Rs 1100 per student for uniforms," Oberoi said.
“We regularised 5,000 sanitation workers and about 3,100 dengue breeding checkers have been promoted as multi-tasking staff,” she added.
"Apart from this, a parallel agency has been brought in to strengthen the sanitation system in Delhi and eliminate the mountains of garbage. This public-interest issue has also been passed in the House," Oberoi said.
"Our effort is to dispose of the garbage scientifically at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Bhalswa landfill sites. After the formation of the standing committee, these proposals will be taken further," the Delhi mayor said.
