‘Errors in Aurangzeb's Policies?' Delhi HC slams PIL Against NCERT Lesson
The Delhi High Court expressed its displeasure at the increased filing of frivolous Public Interest Litigations.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 15 December, expressed its displeasure at the increased filing of frivolous Public Interest Litigations (PIL), as it heard a petition against an NCERT history lesson mentioning Mughal rulers granting concessions for repairing of temples.
"We are unable to decide present policies of Government and you're pointing out errors with some policy of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb?" the high court was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.
The plea had raised concern with one of the chapters in the NCERT's history text book of Class 12th titled 'Themes of Indian History (Part II)', which mentions the grants provided by the Mughal emperors for temples.
"This is a waste of time of court. These types of PILs are only filed in Delhi High Court. People think the High Court has such free time,” the bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, Bar and Bench reported.
The court refrained from imposing a fine on the petitioners as they agreed to withdraw their plea.
An RTI filed with NCERT earlier this year had inquired about the source of the contended information, and the number of temples that had been repaired by Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan.
The central educational council had responded by saying that the information was not available within its files.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench)
