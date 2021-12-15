‘Errors in Aurangzeb's Policies?' Delhi HC slams PIL Against NCERT Lesson

"This is a waste of time of court. These types of PILs are only filed in Delhi High Court. People think the High Court has such free time,” the bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, Bar and Bench reported.

The court refrained from imposing a fine on the petitioners as they agreed to withdraw their plea.

An RTI filed with NCERT earlier this year had inquired about the source of the contended information, and the number of temples that had been repaired by Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan.

The central educational council had responded by saying that the information was not available within its files.