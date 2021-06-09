The Violence of ‘Uncodified Crimes’ Against the LGBTQIA+ Community

Jennifer was just 14 when an ambulance arrived at the doorstep of her biological family’s household in Kerala. A few minutes later, a group of people entered the house, faces she had never seen before.

They approached her calmly, but as she stepped back to resist the invasion, they became aggressive. They drugged her, picked her up, put her in that ambulance, and drove her to a place where she would be subjected to the “worst form of torture” she could imagine.