'Learned Meaning of True Love': Ishrat Jahan on Sustaining Marriage Through Jail

"We never realise the importance of something as simple as sitting on a sofa. But when I came home and sat on our sofa, I had tears in my eyes. For 25 months, I just sat on a 5.5 feet carpet," Ishrat said.

The former Congress councilor said she's still not gotten used to home-cooked food, and is mostly continuing a liquid diet. "Because I used to mostly drink only milk in the jail," she said.

"No one can even understand just how different the food in jail is in comparison to the food we are used to eating at our homes," she added.

But it wasn't the physical challenges, but the emotional kind that gnawed at her.

"Initially, no prisoner would speak to me. Later when they realised I am an advocate myself, they began opening up to me. They told me that the jail administration has ordered them to stay away from me stating that “she is a terrorist and if you don’t stay from her, you will be punished.” It was very upsetting," she said.

Eventually, however, the prisoners took to Ishrat.

"I used to teach Yoga to the elders in jail. Although, in the name of security and safety, I would often not be allowed to stay in groups with other prisoners," she said.

"But still, we would get together at times to sing songs, and if someone’s bail would get rejected, we would cry together. We would read our charge-sheets together," Ishrat added.

What also helped Ishrat were reading books she was sent from home, and her regular diary entries, some times even in the form of letters to her husband.