Transforming District Courts for Every Citizen: A Universal Design Approach

Accessibility has been at the forefront of the work undertaken by the Chief Justice of India. Recently, the Supreme Court launched the ‘Handbook Concerning Persons with Disabilities’, highlighting the need to ensure inclusive environments by tackling misconceptions about their autonomy and capabilities, which manifest in the form of dehumanising and unpalatable language.

The Court’s initiative rightly calls for all stakeholders to challenge biases and prejudices to uphold the rights of persons with disabilities (PwDs). In 2023, the Accessibility Committee of the Supreme Court also published a report, which was an important step towards identifying functional challenges at the Supreme Court and recommending accessible facilities.

Other Courts are also taking up similar initiatives. The authors have recently been engaged by the Delhi High Court to conduct an accessibility audit, identifying issues and providing recommendations to improve the experience of courts for all diverse users.