‘Tihar Authorities Not Giving Docs’: Nirbhaya Convicts Tell Court

An advocate appearing for three of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a Delhi court on Friday, 24 January, alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are not handing over certain documents and this is causing delay in filing their mercy and curative petitions.

AP Singh moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to give the documents which are required to file the mercy petition for Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and curative petitions for Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Singh (25).

The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday.

The apex court recently dismissed the curative petitions of other two convicts – Vinay and Mukesh Singh (32).

Mukesh's mercy petition was rejected by the President earlier this month.