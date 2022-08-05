No Coercive Action Must Be Taken on Zee News' Rohit Ranjan: SC in Fake News Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 August, ordered that no coercive action must be taken against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in connection with the cases filed against him for broadcasting an allegedly doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his show last month.

While hearing a writ petition filed by Ranjan, a Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari passed an interim order restraining respondent authorities from taking coercive steps to take Ranjan into custody, reported LiveLaw.

As per Bar & Bench, the Supreme Court issued an ad interim order directing that "the investigation in respect of FIR in Banipar (Jaipur) will go on and but proceedings in other FIRs (Raipur and Sikar) and even new FIRs will remain stayed."