Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Anti-Encroachment Drive in Jahangirpuri Today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, 20 April, hear a plea against the anti-encroachment demolition drive that was briefly conducted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Wednesday.

The petition has been filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on behalf of residents of the area.

This comes after the apex court ordered a stay on the NDMC's drive, soon after it began on Wednesday morning. A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had ordered "staus quo" on the drive, after a group of senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Dushyant Dave, mentioned the matter before the court.

"Something serious requires your immediate intervention. This is about a completely unconstitutional and illegal demolition which has been ordered in Jahangirpuri area, where riots took place last week," Dave had said in the court.

The CJI had also asked for the order to be listed for hearing on Thursday.