SC Rejects Plea for Probe Into 'Extrajudicial' Killing of Chhattisgarh Adivasis

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 14 July, dismissed a petition filed by an activist in 2009, which had sought an independent probe into the alleged extra-judicial killing of 17 Adivasis by security forces amid anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

A bench comprising AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Adivasi rights activist Himanshu Kumar, and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks, news agency ANI reported.