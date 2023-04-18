ADVERTISEMENT

SC Grants Bail To Anti-CAA Activist Akhil Gogoi, But Refuses To Discharge Him

Gogoi had an UAPA case against him for his speeches against the CAA and alleged Maoist links.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
SC Grants Bail To Anti-CAA Activist Akhil Gogoi, But Refuses To Discharge Him
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Assamese activist and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against him for his speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged Maoist links.

The top court, however, refused to discharge him in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case:

  • Gogoi was booked along with three other for offences connected to the December 2019 anti-CAA protests and alleged links to Maoist organisations.

  • Besides UAPA, they were charged with a Sedition (section 124A), promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153A) and 153B (Statement against national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.

  • A special NIA Court in Guwahati had discharged Gogoi of all chagres in 2021 while noting that the speeches made by him were far from inciting violence and had in fact appealed to people not to resort to violence

  • Gogoi has been out of prison ever since

  • But the High Court set aside this order. The Supreme Court has upheld the High Court order

More from The Quint:

Also Read

‘NIA Offered Bail If I Joined RSS, Tortured Me’: Akhil Gogoi

‘NIA Offered Bail If I Joined RSS, Tortured Me’: Akhil Gogoi
Also Read

Ground Report: Assam Likes Akhil Gogoi, But Will It Vote for Him?

Ground Report: Assam Likes Akhil Gogoi, But Will It Vote for Him?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

Topics:  Akhil Gogoi 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×