SC Grants Bail To Anti-CAA Activist Akhil Gogoi, But Refuses To Discharge Him
Gogoi had an UAPA case against him for his speeches against the CAA and alleged Maoist links.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Supreme Court has granted bail to Assamese activist and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against him for his speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and alleged Maoist links.
The top court, however, refused to discharge him in the case.
The case:
Gogoi was booked along with three other for offences connected to the December 2019 anti-CAA protests and alleged links to Maoist organisations.
Besides UAPA, they were charged with a Sedition (section 124A), promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153A) and 153B (Statement against national integration) of the Indian Penal Code.
A special NIA Court in Guwahati had discharged Gogoi of all chagres in 2021 while noting that the speeches made by him were far from inciting violence and had in fact appealed to people not to resort to violence
Gogoi has been out of prison ever since
But the High Court set aside this order. The Supreme Court has upheld the High Court order
More from The Quint:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Akhil Gogoi
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.