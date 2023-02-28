Manish Sisodia Challenges Arrest In Supreme Court, Hearing To Begin Shortly

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday, 28 Febraury, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

The hearing is likely to begin at around 3:50 pm.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, 27 February, had sent Sisodia to CBI remand till 4 March amid nationwide protests by AAP workers against Sisodia's arrest.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia after questioning him for over seven hours on Sunday.

"I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," said Delhi's CM and AAP's chief Arvind Kejriwal.