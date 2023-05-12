Recap: Delhi HC's Order on Sudarshan News, SC's Clarification on Ritu Chhabria

The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 12 May, ordered a "scientific survey,” including carbon dating, of the “shivling" found in the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex.

The High Court’s order came in response to a petition filed by Hindu petitioners who had challenged a lower court order that had rejected their application for a scientific survey.

The petitioners had argued that the "shivling" was a Hindu religious symbol and that it should be protected. The survey found a structure which the Hindu side claimed to be a “shivling” and the Muslim side claimed to be a “fountain.”