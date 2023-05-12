Recap: Delhi HC's Order on Sudarshan News, SC's Clarification on Ritu Chhabria

While the Delhi High Court ordered Sudarshan News to remove a video carrying allegations of forceful conversion against a man named Azmat Ali Khan, the Supreme Court clarified that its interim order to all courts to defer applications filed based on the Ritu Chhabria judgment will not affect the right of courts to grant default bail.
Here are the top legal updates from Friday, 12 May:
Allahabad High Court Orders Scientific Survey of “Shivling” in Gyanvapi Mosque Complex
The Allahabad High Court on Friday, 12 May, ordered a "scientific survey,” including carbon dating, of the “shivling" found in the Gyanvapi Mosque Complex.
The High Court’s order came in response to a petition filed by Hindu petitioners who had challenged a lower court order that had rejected their application for a scientific survey.
The petitioners had argued that the "shivling" was a Hindu religious symbol and that it should be protected. The survey found a structure which the Hindu side claimed to be a “shivling” and the Muslim side claimed to be a “fountain.”
Delhi HC Orders Sudarshan News To Remove Video Calling Man ‘Jihadi’
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 12 May, ordered Sudarshan News to remove a video containing allegations of forceful conversion against a man named Azmat Ali Khan.
The Court expressed its displeasure at the report being carried on a matter that was under investigation by the Delhi Police and the use of the words like 'Jihadi' in the programme.
“Considering that there is a severe threat as is evident from the comments, it is directed that the links which have been set out shall be immediately blocked for public viewing,” the court ordered.
The Kerala Story: SC Issues Notice on Plea Challenging Ban in WB & Tamil Nadu
The Supreme Court asked West Bengal to respond to a plea challenging the state's decision to ban the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story.
Additionally, the court also directed Tamil Nadu to respond to allegations by the filmmakers that it has imposed a defacto ban.
"Film has released in different parts of the country. West Bengal is not a different ... If it has been released elsewhere then? It is running in different parts with similar demographic profile as West Bengal. And this has nothing with its cinematic value, it may be good or bad," the Supreme Court bench said.
SC Issues Clarifications on Ritu Chhabria Verdict
The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that its interim order (to all courts to defer applications filed based on the Ritu Chhabria judgment) will not affect the right of courts to grant default bail.
“We clarify that interim order of this Court dated May 1, 2023, shall not preclude any trial court or High Court from the grant of default bail independent of and not relying upon the Ritu Chhabria judgment on April 26, 2023," the Court said.
It ordered for the case to now be heard in July. For more details on this read here.
